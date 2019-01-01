Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nasdaq beat estimated earnings by 1.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.94.

Revenue was up $41.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nasdaq's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.77 1.71 1.7 1.73 EPS Actual 1.93 1.78 1.9 1.96 Revenue Estimate 866.09M 833.26M 810.54M 814.49M Revenue Actual 885.00M 838.00M 846.00M 851.00M

