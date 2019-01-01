Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nasdaq beat estimated earnings by 1.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.94.
Revenue was up $41.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nasdaq's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|1.71
|1.7
|1.73
|EPS Actual
|1.93
|1.78
|1.9
|1.96
|Revenue Estimate
|866.09M
|833.26M
|810.54M
|814.49M
|Revenue Actual
|885.00M
|838.00M
|846.00M
|851.00M
Nasdaq Questions & Answers
Nasdaq (NDAQ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.96.
The Actual Revenue was $602M, which beat the estimate of $597.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.