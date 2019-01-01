QQQ
Range
38.35 - 39.68
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.12 - 50
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
38.48
P/E
69.1
EPS
0.45
Shares
132.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
NCR Corp designs and services automated systems that streamline interactions between businesses and consumers. The company is the largest global vendor of ATMs and also sells point-of-sale terminals and self-service check-out systems for retail stores, and self-check-in kiosks for airlines and hotels. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from overseas.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7000.760 0.0600
REV2.070B2.034B-36.000M

NCR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NCR (NCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NCR (NYSE: NCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NCR's (NCR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NCR (NCR) stock?

A

The latest price target for NCR (NYSE: NCR) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting NCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.10% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NCR (NCR)?

A

The stock price for NCR (NYSE: NCR) is $39.54 last updated Today at 6:28:39 PM.

Q

Does NCR (NCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NCR.

Q

When is NCR (NYSE:NCR) reporting earnings?

A

NCR’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is NCR (NCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NCR.

Q

What sector and industry does NCR (NCR) operate in?

A

NCR is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.