National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$35.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$35.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of National CineMedia using advanced sorting and filters.
National CineMedia Questions & Answers
When is National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) reporting earnings?
National CineMedia (NCMI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.07.
What were National CineMedia’s (NASDAQ:NCMI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $97.1M, which missed the estimate of $104.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.