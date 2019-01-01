National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for National CineMedia
National CineMedia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting NCMI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 313.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and National CineMedia maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of National CineMedia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for National CineMedia was filed on April 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest National CineMedia (NCMI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $5.00. The current price National CineMedia (NCMI) is trading at is $1.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.