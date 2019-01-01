Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) was reported by Jefferies on November 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.25 expecting NAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.69% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) was provided by Jefferies, and Nordic American Tankers maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nordic American Tankers, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nordic American Tankers was filed on November 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nordic American Tankers (NAT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.75 to $2.25. The current price Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is trading at is $2.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
