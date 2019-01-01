Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings Recap
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nordic American Tankers missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was down $3.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 12.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nordic American Tankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.16
|-0.17
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.22
|-0.18
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|21.10M
|15.29M
|20.32M
|24.23M
|Revenue Actual
|22.62M
|9.31M
|16.75M
|18.81M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nordic American Tankers using advanced sorting and filters.
Nordic American Tankers Questions & Answers
Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which missed the estimate of $-0.11.
The Actual Revenue was $39.1M, which missed the estimate of $45.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.