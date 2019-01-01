ñol

Nordic American Tankers
(NYSE:NAT)
2.17
0.13[6.37%]
At close: Jun 3
2.15
-0.0200[-0.92%]
After Hours: 7:06PM EDT
Day High/Low2.07 - 2.18
52 Week High/Low1.4 - 3.81
Open / Close2.08 / 2.18
Float / Outstanding195.9M / 201.7M
Vol / Avg.6.2M / 8.3M
Mkt Cap437.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.44
Div / Yield0.08/3.92%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float195.9M

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nordic American Tankers reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 31

EPS

$-0.140

Quarterly Revenue

$15.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$146.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nordic American Tankers missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $3.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 12.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nordic American Tankers's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.16 -0.17 -0.17
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.22 -0.18 -0.16
Revenue Estimate 21.10M 15.29M 20.32M 24.23M
Revenue Actual 22.62M 9.31M 16.75M 18.81M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Nordic American Tankers Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) reporting earnings?
A

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which missed the estimate of $-0.11.

Q
What were Nordic American Tankers’s (NYSE:NAT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $39.1M, which missed the estimate of $45.3M.

