Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX:NAK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX: NAK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.10 expecting NAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 259.13% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX: NAK) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Northern Dynasty Minerals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Northern Dynasty Minerals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals was filed on January 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $1.20 to $1.10. The current price Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) is trading at is $0.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.