Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued a public plea to President Joe Biden to streamline the U.S. mine permitting process.

The goal is to boost the domestic production of critical minerals and reduce reliance on foreign sources. The governor’s plea comes amid escalating legal battles and economic ramifications, particularly concerning the Alaskan Pebble Mine project.

"Our message to the Biden administration is, ‘Do everything you can to do everything here in America. Get your permitting processes streamlined,’" Dunleavy told Reuters during the CERAWeek energy conference in Huston.

Dunleavy emphasized the imperative of aligning permitting procedures with national strategic interest, reflecting on a "somewhat nonsensical" push for greater adoption of electric vehicles while blocking cornerstone mining projects.

"If we don't get our permitting processes together, if we don't start to use data and science again instead of emotion, this chaos is going to continue," he noted.

Central to Dunleavy’s appeal is the contention that President Biden’s decision to block the Pebble Mine- the project, spearheaded by Northern Dynasty Minerals NAK, has been met with staunch opposition due to concerns over its potential ecological impact on Bristol Bay’s salmon fisheries.

The proposed Pebble mine has been contentious, drawing opposition from environmental groups and Alaska’s Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan. However, Dunleavy remains steadfast in his support, emphasizing the coexistence of responsible mining practices with the preservation of Alaska’s natural resources.

"The science is there to be able to develop the mine responsibly," he said. "We can put the safeguards in, and that's why I'm a supporter," he said.

In response to the Biden administration’s actions, Dunleavy has pursued legal recourse, filing a lawsuit seeking over $700 billion in compensation for Alaska’s purported economic losses from Pebble Mine’s obstruction.

Northern Dynasty Minerals has mounted its legal challenges, filing lawsuits to overturn the EPA’s decision and seeking compensation for incurred expenses related to the Pebble Mine project.

Still, the local community has its viewpoints. Jason Metrokin, president and CEO of Bristol Bay Native Corp., criticized the legal actions, arguing that the Environmental Protection Agency’s actions have the Alaskan support.

"It is simply a mistake for Northern Dynasty Minerals and the State of Alaska to continue to pursue the development of what could be North America's largest open pit mine near the headwaters of Bristol Bay's incredible salmon fisheries," Metrokin said in a statement, noting that fishing business provides over 15,000 jobs and generates around $2 billion in annual economic activity.

