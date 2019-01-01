ñol

Naas Technology
(NASDAQ:NAAS)
7.22
-1.30[-15.26%]
Last update: 11:03AM
15 minutes delayed

Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Naas Technology reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jan 11

EPS

$-0.120

Quarterly Revenue

$39.8M

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Naas Technology using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Naas Technology Questions & Answers

Q
When is Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) reporting earnings?
A

Naas Technology (NAAS) is scheduled to report earnings on September 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on January 11, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Naas Technology’s (NASDAQ:NAAS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $39.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

