Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jan 11
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$39.8M
Annual Revenue
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Naas Technology using advanced sorting and filters.
Naas Technology Questions & Answers
When is Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) reporting earnings?
Naas Technology (NAAS) is scheduled to report earnings on September 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on January 11, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Naas Technology’s (NASDAQ:NAAS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $39.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
