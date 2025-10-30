Top 3 Energy Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

XCF Global Inc (NASDAQ:SAFX)

On Oct. 23, XCF Global announced a binding term sheet with New Rise Australia to expand sustainable aviation fuel production in Australia. Mihir Dange, Chief Executive Officer of XCF Global, said, “Our partnership with New Rise AU accelerates XCF’s global expansion strategy and underscores the scalability of our modular renewable fuel platform. Australia combines strong policy momentum, growing aviation demand, and abundant feedstock resources, creating an excellent environment to develop renewable fuel facilities.” The company's stock fell around 35% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.84.

RSI Value: 25.6

25.6 SAFX Price Action: Shares of XCF Global fell 5.8% to close at $0.86 on Wednesday.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

On Oct. 16, Mesa Royalty Trust announced today the Trust income distribution for the month of October. Unitholders of record on Oct. 31, 2025 will receive distributions amounting to $0.018350966 per unit, payable on Jan. 30, 2026. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.68.

RSI Value: 26

26 MTR Price Action: Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust fell 1.1% to close at $4.70 on Wednesday.

ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE)

On Oct. 28, ONEOK posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. “ONEOK’s strong third quarter demonstrates the consistent execution of acquisition- related integration strategies by our employees, as well as the continued solid performance of our contiguously integrated assets,” said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. “We continued to benefit from steady demand across our businesses and increasing production in all of the basins where we operate.” The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $66.56.

RSI Value: 28.7

28.7 OKE Price Action: Shares of ONEOK fell 2.8% to close at $67.20 on Wednesday.

