Trump Administration Set To Ease Big Bank Rules In Major Rollback Since 2008 Crisis: Here Are The Stocks And ETFs Investors Could Consider

As Donald Trump‘s administration nears completion of a proposal to ease big bank rules, Wall Street’s megabanks are largely expected to cheer the lower supplementary leverage ratio (SLR), allowing them to hold fewer capital reserves against their assets.

What Happened: Analysts largely agree that the Trump administration's push to ease big bank rules, particularly the SLR, is a boon for banks and could stimulate broader economic growth.

Gennadiy Goldberg, the head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities, told Politico that easing capital rules for the banks will free the capital to buy more U.S. Treasuries

However, Phillip Basil, Better Markets’ director of economic growth and financial stability, told Politico that lowering big banks’ capital requirements heightens financial stability risks, accusing the banking industry of exploiting recent Treasury market turmoil as a pretext to push for long-sought regulatory relief.

Meanwhile, Kepp Loeffler, the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, said that Small businesses “can win with a level playing field – ESPECIALLY combined with tax cuts and deregulation.”

Why It Matters: Here a list of some banking stocks that investors could consider.

Stocks Year-To-Date Performance One-Year Performance Bank of America Corp. BAC -0.36% 10.66% JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM 10.00% 30.81% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS 4.43% 31.97% Morgan Stanley MS 2.60% 31.43% Citigroup Inc. C 7.69% 21.64% Wells Fargo & Co. WFC 6.54% 26.02% Fifth Third Bancorp FITB -9.44% 3.64% Grupo Financiero Galicia SA GGAL -15.63% 63.06% BancFirst Corp. BANF 6.55% 46.67%

Here are some banking exchange-traded funds to look out for.

ETFs Year-To-Date Performance One-Year Performance Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB 0.51% 22.70% SPDR S&P Bank ETF KBE -3.11% 16.44% First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF FTXO -1.92% 17.65% Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF GSIB 25.20% 36.01%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Friday. The SPY was down 0.11% at $589.39, while the QQQ declined 0.16% to $519.11, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Monday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading lower.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock