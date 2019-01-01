QQQ
Range
6.1 - 6.45
Vol / Avg.
15.3K/102.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.42 - 26.1
Mkt Cap
875.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.82
Shares
136.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 5:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 11, 2021, 12:21PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:02PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies that are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. Tremfya (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide for patients with a certain type of lymphoma.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MorphoSys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MorphoSys (MOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MorphoSys's (MOR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MorphoSys (MOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MOR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MorphoSys (MOR)?

A

The stock price for MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) is $6.41 last updated Today at 4:48:34 PM.

Q

Does MorphoSys (MOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MorphoSys.

Q

When is MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) reporting earnings?

A

MorphoSys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is MorphoSys (MOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MorphoSys.

Q

What sector and industry does MorphoSys (MOR) operate in?

A

MorphoSys is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.