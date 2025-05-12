This Target Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close downgraded DocGo Inc . DCGO from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $5 to $1.45. DocGo shares closed at $1.40 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barrington Research analyst Michael Petusky downgraded the rating for ModivCare Inc . MODV from Outperform to Market Perform. ModivCare shares closed at $1.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Ekaterina Knyazkova downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc . AMPH from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $45 to $30. Amphastar Pharma shares closed at $24.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma downgraded the rating for Target Corporation TGT from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $97 to $82. Target shares closed at $96.40 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk downgraded Warner Music Group Corp. WMG from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $35 to $28. Warner Music shares closed at $27.36 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

