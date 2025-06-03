US Stocks Mixed; Dollar General Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 50 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.04% to 42,286.94 while the NASDAQ rose 0.26% to 19,292.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.04% to 5,938.09.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.6% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Dollar General Corporation DG reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook.

The general store operator said quarterly net sales increased 5.3% to $10.44 billion, barely missing the consensus of $10.64 billion. The company reported net income of $391.9 million, up 7.9%, with earnings of $1.78 per share, compared to $1.65 a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.58.

The company is updating its expectations for the year, primarily to reflect its outperformance in the first quarter and the tariff uncertainty. The company now expects fiscal year 2025 sales growth of approximately 3.7% to 4.7%, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 3.4% to 4.4%.

Dollar General revised earnings guidance from $5.10-$5.80 per share to $5.20-$5.80 compared to the consensus of $5.62.

Equities Trading UP



NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF shares shot up 223% to $5.56. NewGenIvf Group recently announced a $30 million investment in Solana Digital Asset staking.

shares shot up 223% to $5.56. NewGenIvf Group recently announced a $30 million investment in Solana Digital Asset staking. Shares of Ctrl Group Limited MCTR got a boost, surging 73% to $8.50.

got a boost, surging 73% to $8.50. Traws Pharma, Inc. TRAW shares were also up, gaining 51% to $2.1401 after the company published key clinical efficacy data regarding its Rigosertib oncology asset.

Equities Trading DOWN

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd HCAI shares dropped 29% to $2.87.

shares dropped 29% to $2.87. Shares of ModivCare Inc. MODV were down 21% to $1.7301 after jumping 96% on Monday.

were down 21% to $1.7301 after jumping 96% on Monday. Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD was down, falling 17% to $0.9994. Safe and Green Development announced it has completed its acquisition of Resource Group US Holdings LLC.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $63.10 while gold traded down 0.9% at $3,367.80.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $34.480 on Tuesday, while copper slipped 0.1% to $4.8550.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.3% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.06%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumping 1.53%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.43% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.78%.

Economics

U.S. job openings increased by 191,000 to 7.391 million in April, compared to market expectations of 7.10 million.

The US Logistics Manager's Index climbed to 59.4 in May from 58.8 in April.

Photo via Shutterstock