Technavio Forecasts Cannabis-Infused Edible Products Market Size To Grow By $25.27B

The size of the global cannabis-infused edible products market is anticipated to grow by $25.27 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio report. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?

The growth of the cannabis-infused edible products market will be driven by the growing social acceptance of cannabis. The perception of cannabis has changed across several countries. The market has attracted new vendors and large investors. The rising popularity of recreational marijuana has provided traction to the global legal cannabis market.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?

The increasing number of countries decriminalizing cannabis is a key trend that will support the growth of the cannabis-infused edible products market. Portugal became the first country in the world to legalize the use of all drugs, including marijuana. Canada has legalized the use of marijuana for recreational and medical purposes. Other countries that have legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes include Ireland, Jamaica, Australia, Germany and South Africa.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the cannabis-infused edible products market include Bhang Corp. BHNGF, Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB CWBHF, Grön Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc. MNTR among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The cannabis-infused edible products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendors in the market are focusing on launching new and innovative products, a cost-effective production cycle, and developments in the distribution in new and existing markets.

