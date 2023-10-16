Rain Oncology And 3 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading... Loading...

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Parks! America

The Trade: Parks! America, Inc. PRKA Director Charles Kohnen acquired a total of 100,000 shares an average price of $0.40. To acquire these shares, it cost around $40,000.

What's Happening: Total revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2023 fell to $2.85 million, from $3.64 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2022.

Total revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2023 fell to $2.85 million, from $3.64 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2022. What Parks! America Does: Parks! America Inc through its subsidiaries involved in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States.

Rain Oncology

The Trade : Rain Oncology Inc. RAIN 10% owner Tang Capital Partners LP acquired a total of 284,145 shares at an average price of $0.98. To acquire these shares, it cost around $279,030.

What's Happening : Rain Oncology posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

: Rain Oncology posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. What Rain Oncology Does: Rain Oncology Inc is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will likely benefit.

Intrusion

The Trade : Intrusion Inc. INTZ 10% owner Raymond T Hyer acquired a total of 306,800 shares at an average price of $0.33. The insider spent $101,717 to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Intrusion was awarded a $5 million multi-year shield agreement with a telecommunications provider.

: Intrusion was awarded a $5 million multi-year shield agreement with a telecommunications provider. What Intrusion Does: Intrusion Inc is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. It is engaged in developing, marketing and supporting a group of entity identification, high-speed data mining, cybercrime and persistent threat detection products.

Mentor Capital

The Trade : Mentor Capital, Inc. MNTR Director Lori Stansfield acquired a total of 37,418 shares at an average price of $0.07. The insider spent around $2,713.

What's Happening : The company's stock gained around 38% year-to-date.

: The company’s stock gained around 38% year-to-date. What Mentor Capital Does: Mentor Capital Inc acquires and provides liquidity for medical and social use cannabis companies. The company is operating an acquisition and investment business.

