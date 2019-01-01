|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.370
|0.350
|-0.0200
|REV
|47.580M
|47.669M
|89.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brigham Minerals’s space includes: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN).
The latest price target for Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) was reported by Barclays on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting MNRL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.25% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) is $22.075 last updated Today at 4:48:17 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 23, 2021.
Brigham Minerals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brigham Minerals.
Brigham Minerals is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.