Range
21.48 - 22.31
Vol / Avg.
252.3K/286.9K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.56%
52 Wk
13.66 - 25.49
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.46
P/E
-
EPS
0.31
Shares
47.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Brigham Minerals Inc is a mineral acquisition company focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in the United States. Its portfolio is comprised of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States, including the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.350 -0.0200
REV47.580M47.669M89.000K

Brigham Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Brigham Minerals (MNRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brigham Minerals's (MNRL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brigham Minerals (MNRL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) was reported by Barclays on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting MNRL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.25% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brigham Minerals (MNRL)?

A

The stock price for Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) is $22.075 last updated Today at 4:48:17 PM.

Q

Does Brigham Minerals (MNRL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 23, 2021.

Q

When is Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) reporting earnings?

A

Brigham Minerals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Brigham Minerals (MNRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brigham Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Brigham Minerals (MNRL) operate in?

A

Brigham Minerals is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.