QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.41 - 3.41
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.31 - 23.25
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.41
P/E
-
EPS
-9
Shares
226.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 3:26PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
VK Co Ltd is engaged in developing the ecosystem helping people with their day-to-day needs online. The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services, browse jobs and hire talent (via Youla and VK Jobs), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citymobil and City drive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox, and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VK (MLRYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VK (OTCPK: MLRYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VK's (MLRYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VK.

Q

What is the target price for VK (MLRYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for VK (OTCPK: MLRYY) was reported by JP Morgan on March 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MLRYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VK (MLRYY)?

A

The stock price for VK (OTCPK: MLRYY) is $7.98 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:35:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VK (MLRYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2012.

Q

When is VK (OTCPK:MLRYY) reporting earnings?

A

VK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VK (MLRYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VK.

Q

What sector and industry does VK (MLRYY) operate in?

A

VK is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.