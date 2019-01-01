VK (OTC:MLRYY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VK
VK Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VK (OTCPK: MLRYY) was reported by JP Morgan on March 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MLRYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VK (OTCPK: MLRYY) was provided by JP Morgan, and VK upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VK, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VK was filed on March 11, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VK (MLRYY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price VK (MLRYY) is trading at is $0.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.