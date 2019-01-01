ñol

VK (OTC:MLRYY), Dividends

VK issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash VK generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 17, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

VK Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next VK (MLRYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VK. The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.80 on August 28, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own VK (MLRYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VK (MLRYY). The last dividend payout was on August 28, 2012 and was $3.80

Q
How much per share is the next VK (MLRYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VK (MLRYY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.80 on August 28, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for VK (OTCPK:MLRYY)?
A

VK has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for VK (MLRYY) was $3.80 and was paid out next on August 28, 2012.

