Moolec Science SA
(NASDAQ:MLEC)
$3.51
-0.28[-7.39%]
At close: Jul 11
$3.68
0.1700[4.84%]
After Hours: 5:08AM EDT
Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Moolec Science

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no price target for Moolec Science

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no analyst for Moolec Science

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Moolec Science (MLEC) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Moolec Science

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no price target for Moolec Science

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no analyst for Moolec Science

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Moolec Science (MLEC) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Moolec Science

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no price target for Moolec Science

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no analyst for Moolec Science

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Moolec Science (MLEC) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Moolec Science

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no price target for Moolec Science

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no analyst for Moolec Science

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Moolec Science (MLEC) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Moolec Science

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no price target for Moolec Science

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no analyst for Moolec Science

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Moolec Science (MLEC) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Moolec Science

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no price target for Moolec Science

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no analyst for Moolec Science

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Moolec Science (MLEC) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Moolec Science

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no price target for Moolec Science

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no analyst for Moolec Science

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Moolec Science (MLEC) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Moolec Science

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no price target for Moolec Science

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no analyst for Moolec Science

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Moolec Science (MLEC) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Moolec Science

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no price target for Moolec Science

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no analyst for Moolec Science

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Moolec Science (MLEC) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Moolec Science

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved