Moolec Science SA
(NASDAQ:MLEC)
$3.51
-0.28[-7.39%]
At close: Jul 11
$3.68
0.1700[4.84%]
After Hours: 5:08AM EDT
Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Guidance and Forecast

Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.

No Data
Q

What is the most recent guidance for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Moolec Science in recent months.

Browse guidance and forecast on all stocks.

