Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Moolec Science gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Moolec Science's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Moolec Science gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Moolec Science's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Moolec Science gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Moolec Science's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Moolec Science gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Moolec Science's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Moolec Science gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Moolec Science's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Moolec Science gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Moolec Science's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Moolec Science gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Moolec Science's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Moolec Science gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Moolec Science's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Moolec Science gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Moolec Science's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?