MarketAxess Holdings
(NASDAQ:MKTX)
277.82
-3.86[-1.37%]
Last update: 1:13PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low275.3 - 285.77
52 Week High/Low249.01 - 498.97
Open / Close279.68 / -
Float / Outstanding32.9M / 37.7M
Vol / Avg.129.2K / 406.1K
Mkt Cap10.5B
P/E44.22
50d Avg. Price287.94
Div / Yield2.8/0.99%
Payout Ratio42.07
EPS1.73
Total Float32.9M

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

MarketAxess Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$1.730

Quarterly Revenue

$186.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$186.1M

Earnings Recap

 

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings beat estimated earnings by 2.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.68.

Revenue was down $9.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MarketAxess Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.43 1.46 1.75 2.12
EPS Actual 1.37 1.52 1.77 2.11
Revenue Estimate 164.03M 165.73M 183.55M 193.10M
Revenue Actual 165.06M 162.09M 176.33M 195.46M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of MarketAxess Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

MarketAxess Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) reporting earnings?
A

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Q
What were MarketAxess Holdings’s (NASDAQ:MKTX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $97.3M, which beat the estimate of $96.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.