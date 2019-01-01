QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
18.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
40M
Outstanding
DeepMarkit Corp is engaged in the development and operation of a digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company intends to offer a range of promotional products and services providing an additional marketing and advertising opportunity to consumer-facing businesses. The promotion products and services will focus on providing game-driven experiences; supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests. Its product line includes landing pages, games, surveys and quizzes.

DeepMarkit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy DeepMarkit (MKTDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DeepMarkit (OTCPK: MKTDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DeepMarkit's (MKTDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DeepMarkit.

Q

What is the target price for DeepMarkit (MKTDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DeepMarkit

Q

Current Stock Price for DeepMarkit (MKTDF)?

A

The stock price for DeepMarkit (OTCPK: MKTDF) is $0.4704 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 15:04:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DeepMarkit (MKTDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DeepMarkit.

Q

When is DeepMarkit (OTCPK:MKTDF) reporting earnings?

A

DeepMarkit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DeepMarkit (MKTDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DeepMarkit.

Q

What sector and industry does DeepMarkit (MKTDF) operate in?

A

DeepMarkit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.