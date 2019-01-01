DeepMarkit Corp is engaged in the development and operation of a digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company intends to offer a range of promotional products and services providing an additional marketing and advertising opportunity to consumer-facing businesses. The promotion products and services will focus on providing game-driven experiences; supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests. Its product line includes landing pages, games, surveys and quizzes.