Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$5.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Moving iMage Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Moving iMage Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) reporting earnings?
Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 6, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Moving iMage Technologies’s (AMEX:MITQ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.