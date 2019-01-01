Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) was reported by Barclays on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting MIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 978.95% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) was provided by Barclays, and Macquarie Infrastructure maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Macquarie Infrastructure, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Macquarie Infrastructure was filed on June 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $41.00. The current price Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) is trading at is $3.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.