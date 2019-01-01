Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$3.780
Quarterly Revenue
$3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Mohawk Industries using advanced sorting and filters.
Mohawk Industries Questions & Answers
When is Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) reporting earnings?
Mohawk Industries (MHK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)?
The Actual EPS was $3.72, which beat the estimate of $3.60.
What were Mohawk Industries’s (NYSE:MHK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.5B, which beat the estimate of $2.5B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.