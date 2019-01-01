MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MGP Ingredients
The latest price target for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) was reported by Lake Street on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting MGPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.30% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) was provided by Lake Street, and MGP Ingredients initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MGP Ingredients, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MGP Ingredients was filed on February 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MGP Ingredients (MGPI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $100.00. The current price MGP Ingredients (MGPI) is trading at is $95.88, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
