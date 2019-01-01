ñol

MGM Resorts Intl
(NYSE:MGM)
34.74
-0.23[-0.66%]
Last update: 9:46AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low34.72 - 35.6
52 Week High/Low30.7 - 51.17
Open / Close35.27 / -
Float / Outstanding353.6M / 426.1M
Vol / Avg.333.2K / 5.6M
Mkt Cap14.8B
P/E11.5
50d Avg. Price39.09
Div / Yield0.01/0.03%
Payout Ratio0.33
EPS-0.06
Total Float353.6M

MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), Dividends

MGM Resorts Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MGM Resorts Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.02%

Annual Dividend

$0.01

Last Dividend

Mar 10

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MGM Resorts Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 2, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for MGM Resorts Intl ($MGM) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.00

Q
What is the dividend yield for MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM)?
A

The most current yield for MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) is 0.02% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

