Magic Software
(NASDAQ:MGIC)
17.33
0.11[0.64%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.33 - 17.33
52 Week High/Low14.87 - 25.49
Open / Close17.33 / -
Float / Outstanding26.6M / 49.1M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 19.9K
Mkt Cap850.8M
P/E30.21
50d Avg. Price17.2
Div / Yield0.45/2.61%
Payout Ratio78.95
EPS0.2
Total Float26.6M

Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Magic Software reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$138.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$138.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Magic Software beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $31.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magic Software's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.26   0.21 0.20
EPS Actual 0.26 0.24 0.23 0.21
Revenue Estimate 125.50M 111.00M 104.47M 100.66M
Revenue Actual 133.00M 120.87M 119.16M 107.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Magic Software Questions & Answers

Q
When is Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) reporting earnings?
A

Magic Software (MGIC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Magic Software’s (NASDAQ:MGIC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $65.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.