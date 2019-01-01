Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Magic Software
Magic Software Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting MGIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.25% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Magic Software maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Magic Software, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Magic Software was filed on March 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Magic Software (MGIC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $20.00. The current price Magic Software (MGIC) is trading at is $17.66, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
