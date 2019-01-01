ñol

Magic Software
(NASDAQ:MGIC)
17.33
0.11[0.64%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.33 - 17.33
52 Week High/Low14.87 - 25.49
Open / Close17.33 / -
Float / Outstanding26.6M / 49.1M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 19.9K
Mkt Cap850.8M
P/E30.21
50d Avg. Price17.2
Div / Yield0.45/2.61%
Payout Ratio78.95
EPS0.2
Total Float26.6M

Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC), Dividends

Magic Software issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Magic Software generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.40%

Annual Dividend

$0.432

Last Dividend

Mar 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Magic Software Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Magic Software (MGIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magic Software. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on April 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Magic Software (MGIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magic Software (MGIC). The last dividend payout was on April 7, 2022 and was $0.22

Q
How much per share is the next Magic Software (MGIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magic Software (MGIC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on April 7, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC)?
A

Magic Software has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Magic Software (MGIC) was $0.22 and was paid out next on April 7, 2022.

