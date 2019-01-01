MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.950
Quarterly Revenue
$208.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$208.9M
Earnings History
MGE Energy Questions & Answers
When is MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) reporting earnings?
MGE Energy (MGEE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.18.
What were MGE Energy’s (NASDAQ:MGEE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $126.5M, which missed the estimate of $367.3M.
