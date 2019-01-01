Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Micro Focus Intl
Micro Focus Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MFGP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Micro Focus Intl upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Micro Focus Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Micro Focus Intl was filed on July 8, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 8, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Micro Focus Intl (MFGP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Micro Focus Intl (MFGP) is trading at is $4.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.