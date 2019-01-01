QQQ
Magellan Financial Group (OTC:MFGGF), Quotes and News Summary

Magellan Financial Group (OTC: MFGGF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

There is no Press for this Ticker
Magellan Financial Group is an Australia-based niche funds manager. Established in 2006, the firm specialises in the management of equity and infrastructure funds for domestic retail and institutional investors. Magellan has been particularly successful in winning mandates from global institutional investors. Current FUM is split across global equities, infrastructure and Australian equities.
Magellan Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Magellan Financial Group (MFGGF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Magellan Financial Group (OTCPK: MFGGF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Magellan Financial Group's (MFGGF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Magellan Financial Group.

Q
What is the target price for Magellan Financial Group (MFGGF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Magellan Financial Group

Q
Current Stock Price for Magellan Financial Group (MFGGF)?
A

The stock price for Magellan Financial Group (OTCPK: MFGGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Magellan Financial Group (MFGGF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magellan Financial Group.

Q
When is Magellan Financial Group (OTCPK:MFGGF) reporting earnings?
A

Magellan Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Magellan Financial Group (MFGGF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Magellan Financial Group.

Q
What sector and industry does Magellan Financial Group (MFGGF) operate in?
A

Magellan Financial Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.