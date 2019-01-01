QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.85 - 0.85
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 1.63
Mkt Cap
68.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.85
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
80.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mayfair Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It has one material mineral property, the Fenn-Gib Property, located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, which is in the exploration stage.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mayfair Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mayfair Gold (MFGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mayfair Gold (OTCQB: MFGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mayfair Gold's (MFGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mayfair Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Mayfair Gold (MFGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mayfair Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Mayfair Gold (MFGCF)?

A

The stock price for Mayfair Gold (OTCQB: MFGCF) is $0.85 last updated Today at 2:40:35 PM.

Q

Does Mayfair Gold (MFGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mayfair Gold.

Q

When is Mayfair Gold (OTCQB:MFGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Mayfair Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mayfair Gold (MFGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mayfair Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Mayfair Gold (MFGCF) operate in?

A

Mayfair Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.