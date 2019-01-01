QQQ
Mainfreight Ltd is in the business of supply chain logistics. It provides the full spectrum of warehousing, domestic distribution, and international air and ocean freight services. Geographically, it operates businesses in more than 200 branches throughout New Zealand, Australia, Europe, Asia, and the United States.

Mainfreight Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mainfreight (MFGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mainfreight (OTCPK: MFGHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mainfreight's (MFGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mainfreight.

Q

What is the target price for Mainfreight (MFGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mainfreight

Q

Current Stock Price for Mainfreight (MFGHF)?

A

The stock price for Mainfreight (OTCPK: MFGHF) is $53.125 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:47:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mainfreight (MFGHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mainfreight.

Q

When is Mainfreight (OTCPK:MFGHF) reporting earnings?

A

Mainfreight does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mainfreight (MFGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mainfreight.

Q

What sector and industry does Mainfreight (MFGHF) operate in?

A

Mainfreight is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.