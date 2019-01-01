ñol

Mercer Intl
(NASDAQ:MERC)
14.77
00
At close: May 31
14.77
00
PreMarket: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.51 - 17.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding40.1M / 66.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 345.3K
Mkt Cap976.8M
P/E3.86
50d Avg. Price14.96
Div / Yield0.3/2.03%
Payout Ratio7.05
EPS1.35
Total Float40.1M

Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC), Dividends

Mercer Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mercer Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.32%

Annual Dividend

$0.3

Last Dividend

Mar 30

Next Dividend

Jun 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mercer Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mercer Intl (MERC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 28, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Mercer Intl (MERC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Mercer Intl ($MERC) will be on July 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Mercer Intl (MERC) shares by June 29, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Mercer Intl (MERC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Mercer Intl (MERC) will be on June 28, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC)?
A

The most current yield for Mercer Intl (MERC) is 1.90% and is payable next on July 7, 2022

