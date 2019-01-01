MegaChips Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of system large scale integration (LSI), based on its basic image, audio and communications technologies and electronic devices and system equipment that contain its system LSIs. The company's main products Include LSIs for entertainment devices such as game consoles, image processing LSIs for digital cameras, LSIs for liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, and video surveillance system equipment for security field, among others. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the region of Japan and it derives revenue through the sale of LSI products.