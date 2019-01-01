QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
MegaChips Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of system large scale integration (LSI), based on its basic image, audio and communications technologies and electronic devices and system equipment that contain its system LSIs. The company's main products Include LSIs for entertainment devices such as game consoles, image processing LSIs for digital cameras, LSIs for liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, and video surveillance system equipment for security field, among others. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the region of Japan and it derives revenue through the sale of LSI products.

MegaChips Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MegaChips (MEGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MegaChips (OTCGM: MEGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MegaChips's (MEGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MegaChips.

Q

What is the target price for MegaChips (MEGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MegaChips

Q

Current Stock Price for MegaChips (MEGPF)?

A

The stock price for MegaChips (OTCGM: MEGPF) is $19.05 last updated Thu Jun 11 2020 13:32:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MegaChips (MEGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MegaChips.

Q

When is MegaChips (OTCGM:MEGPF) reporting earnings?

A

MegaChips does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MegaChips (MEGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MegaChips.

Q

What sector and industry does MegaChips (MEGPF) operate in?

A

MegaChips is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.