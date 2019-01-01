Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada-based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of IL-2, IL-4, and IL13 Superkines and Empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline candidates include MDNA55 for recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM), MDNA11 for Cancer immunotherapies, MDNA209 for Autoimmune Diseases, MDNA413 for Cancer immunotherapies, and MDNA132 for Solid Tumors.