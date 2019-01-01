M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

M.D.C. Holdings beat estimated earnings by 5.76%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was up $183.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.

