Mednax (NYSE:MD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap
Mednax (NYSE:MD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mednax beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $35.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mednax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.42
|0.32
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.46
|0.41
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|483.83M
|480.89M
|448.94M
|424.13M
|Revenue Actual
|498.53M
|492.95M
|472.96M
|446.75M
Earnings History
