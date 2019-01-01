Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mercury General missed estimated earnings by 218.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was down $187.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercury General's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.80 1.17 1.22 EPS Actual -0.23 0.64 1.13 1.34 Revenue Estimate 994.38M 941.38M 938.52M 932.36M Revenue Actual 994.57M 932.21M 1.02B 993.10M

