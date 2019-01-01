ñol

Mercury General
(NYSE:MCY)
48.96
0.01[0.02%]
At close: May 31
48.95
-0.0100[-0.02%]
PreMarket: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low45.01 - 66.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding35.7M / 55.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 229.6K
Mkt Cap2.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price51.87
Div / Yield2.54/5.19%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.56
Total Float35.7M

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Mercury General reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$-0.770

Quarterly Revenue

$805.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$805.5M

Earnings Recap

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mercury General missed estimated earnings by 218.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was down $187.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercury General's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.80 1.17 1.22
EPS Actual -0.23 0.64 1.13 1.34
Revenue Estimate 994.38M 941.38M 938.52M 932.36M
Revenue Actual 994.57M 932.21M 1.02B 993.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Mercury General Questions & Answers

Q
When is Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) reporting earnings?
A

Mercury General (MCY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Q
What were Mercury General’s (NYSE:MCY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $852.8M, which beat the estimate of $833.9M.

