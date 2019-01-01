QQQ
MGM China is one of six casino licenseholders in Macao. Its MGM Macau casino, in the Macau Peninsula, has 317 gaming tables and 582 hotel rooms, while its new casino complex, MGM Cotai, which opened in February 2018, has 259 gaming tables and over 1,300 rooms.

MGM China Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MGM China Holdings (MCHVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MGM China Holdings (OTCPK: MCHVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MGM China Holdings's (MCHVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MGM China Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for MGM China Holdings (MCHVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MGM China Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for MGM China Holdings (MCHVF)?

A

The stock price for MGM China Holdings (OTCPK: MCHVF) is $0.7043 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MGM China Holdings (MCHVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MGM China Holdings.

Q

When is MGM China Holdings (OTCPK:MCHVF) reporting earnings?

A

MGM China Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MGM China Holdings (MCHVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MGM China Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does MGM China Holdings (MCHVF) operate in?

A

MGM China Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.