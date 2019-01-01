ñol

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

MetroCity Bankshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 22

EPS

$0.760

Quarterly Revenue

$38.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$38.3M

Earnings Recap

 

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MetroCity Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 10.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $8.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MetroCity Bankshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.66 0.61 0.53 0.41
EPS Actual 0.68 0.66 0.56 0.50
Revenue Estimate 36.85M 34.77M 30.27M 26.37M
Revenue Actual 37.11M 37.72M 33.42M 29.72M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MetroCity Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) reporting earnings?
A

MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were MetroCity Bankshares’s (NASDAQ:MCBS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $27M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

