ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Metropolitan Bank Holding
(NYSE:MCB)
76.95
-0.28[-0.36%]
At close: May 31
77.23
0.2800[0.36%]
PreMarket: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low55.95 - 115.78
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.5M / 10.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 104.1K
Mkt Cap841.2M
P/E11.51
50d Avg. Price90.77
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.74
Total Float10.5M

Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB), Dividends

Metropolitan Bank Holding issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Metropolitan Bank Holding generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Metropolitan Bank Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metropolitan Bank Holding.

Q
What date did I need to own Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metropolitan Bank Holding.

Q
How much per share is the next Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metropolitan Bank Holding.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metropolitan Bank Holding.

Browse dividends on all stocks.