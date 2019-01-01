ñol

Mercantile Bank
(NASDAQ:MBWM)
33.05
00
At close: May 31
33.05
00
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.51 - 40.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15.3M / 15.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 46.3K
Mkt Cap523.6M
P/E9.31
50d Avg. Price33.26
Div / Yield1.24/3.75%
Payout Ratio33.8
EPS0.73
Total Float15.3M

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM), Dividends

Mercantile Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mercantile Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.29%

Annual Dividend

$1.24

Last Dividend

Mar 4

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mercantile Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mercantile Bank (MBWM) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 14, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Mercantile Bank (MBWM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Mercantile Bank ($MBWM) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Mercantile Bank (MBWM) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Mercantile Bank (MBWM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Mercantile Bank (MBWM) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.31

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)?
A

The most current yield for Mercantile Bank (MBWM) is 3.62% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

