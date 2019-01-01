Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marrone Bio Innovations missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $59.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marrone Bio Innovations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|10.22M
|10.63M
|15.41M
|11.22M
|Revenue Actual
|10.82M
|9.86M
|12.60M
|11.04M
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|10.22M
|10.63M
|15.41M
|11.22M
|Revenue Actual
|10.82M
|9.86M
|12.60M
|11.04M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Marrone Bio Innovations using advanced sorting and filters.
Marrone Bio Innovations Questions & Answers
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which missed the estimate of $-0.21.
The Actual Revenue was $6.5M, which missed the estimate of $7.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.