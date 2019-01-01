ñol

Marrone Bio Innovations
(NASDAQ:MBII)
1.17
00
At close: May 31
1.17
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.55 - 1.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding81.4M / 182.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1M
Mkt Cap213.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.04
Total Float81.4M

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Marrone Bio Innovations reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$11.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$11.1M

Earnings Recap

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marrone Bio Innovations missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $59.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marrone Bio Innovations's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.01 -0.03
EPS Actual -0.03 -0.03 -0.02 -0.02
Revenue Estimate 10.22M 10.63M 15.41M 11.22M
Revenue Actual 10.82M 9.86M 12.60M 11.04M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Marrone Bio Innovations using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Marrone Bio Innovations Questions & Answers

Q
When is Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) reporting earnings?
A

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which missed the estimate of $-0.21.

Q
What were Marrone Bio Innovations’s (NASDAQ:MBII) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.5M, which missed the estimate of $7.1M.

