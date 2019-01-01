Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marrone Bio Innovations missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $59.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marrone Bio Innovations's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.03 -0.02 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 10.22M 10.63M 15.41M 11.22M Revenue Actual 10.82M 9.86M 12.60M 11.04M

