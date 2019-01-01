ñol

MBIA
(NYSE:MBI)
14.02
-0.38[-2.64%]
At close: May 31
14.01
-0.0100[-0.07%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low13.51 - 14.35
52 Week High/Low9.68 - 17.9
Open / Close14.17 / 14.01
Float / Outstanding47.6M / 54.9M
Vol / Avg.642.6K / 412.7K
Mkt Cap769.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price13.49
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.48
Total Float47.6M

MBIA (NYSE:MBI), Dividends

MBIA issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MBIA generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

Dec 21, 2007
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
MBIA Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MBIA (MBI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MBIA. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on January 15, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own MBIA (MBI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MBIA (MBI). The last dividend payout was on January 15, 2008 and was $0.34

Q
How much per share is the next MBIA (MBI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MBIA (MBI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on January 15, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for MBIA (NYSE:MBI)?
A

MBIA has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for MBIA (MBI) was $0.34 and was paid out next on January 15, 2008.

